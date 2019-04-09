Practicing the Pillars Podcast Episode 3: An Unlikely Advocate

The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Jeff Huffman talks about his journey to becoming the Violence Prevention Integration lead at Whiteman Air Force Base.

CAF Lesson: Re-frame, Control how you react.