The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Airman 1st Class Vera Schwenk tells her story about growing up in Kazakhstan, relocating to the United States and enlisting in the United States Air Force.
CAF Lesson: Values based living, Gratitude
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2019 15:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61229
|Filename:
|1911/DOD_107407958.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:40
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practicing the Pillars Podcast Episode 2: From Refugee to Warrior, by A1C Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT