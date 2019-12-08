Practicing the Pillars Podcast Episode 2: From Refugee to Warrior

The Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Airmen and Military Members from around Whiteman Air Force Base to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they use the Pillars of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness to overcome obstacles. The Pillars, which include Mental Health, Spiritual Wellness, Physical Fitness, and Healthy Social Networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Airman 1st Class Vera Schwenk tells her story about growing up in Kazakhstan, relocating to the United States and enlisting in the United States Air Force.

CAF Lesson: Values based living, Gratitude