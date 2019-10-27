Bahrain Beat: DoD Marrow Donor Program

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (October 27, 2019) Task Force 51-5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade command, kicked off the two-week Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program. The bone marrow registry connects patients with bone diseases with bone marrow donors, resulting in potentially life-saving matches. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.