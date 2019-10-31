(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Why The Podcast

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2019

    Audio by Neil Lobeda 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Across the Department of Defense, November is recognized as Warrior Care Month. A time for service members, families and community partners to shine a spot light on the programs and services available to the men and women who have and continue to serve our country. Here at the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, we want to connect with all our warriors by using our first-ever podcast with guest Marsha Gonzales, Branch Chief of Warrior Care Support, to highlight the program’s mission and provide background information on how our program came to exist. The Air Force is leading the way in providing personalized restorative care to seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, caregivers and families and in doing so, developing a lasting culture of care.

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Why The Podcast, by Neil Lobeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

