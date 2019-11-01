(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 01 November 2019

    Air Force Radio News 01 November 2019

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Criteria is released for the new Remote Combat Effects Campaign Medal. Also, Airmen train on how to transport patients with Ebola safely.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2019
    Date Posted: 11.01.2019 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61183
    Filename: 1911/DOD_107396554.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 21

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 November 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medal
    Remote Locations
    Ribbon
    JB Charleston
    Ebola
    TIS
    AFRN
    Transportation Isolation System
    Remote Combat Effects Campaign Medal
    RCECM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT