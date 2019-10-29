October is National Cyber Security Awareness month. In this episode, A1C Heather Vasquez talks with A1C Kyle Keaton from the 87th Communications Squadron about securing your online social media presence (including Instagram and Facebook) and how to identify phishing emails from people looking to steal your personal information.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2019 11:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61094
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107383340.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:14
|Artist
|MSG Mic'd Up
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Protecting Your Instagram From Hackers, by A1C Briana Cespedes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
