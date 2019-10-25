The United Starts Army implemented the Army Physical Fitness Test in 1980, but in October of 2020 Soldiers will be held to a different standard. Master Fitness Trainer SSG Paule Nishimura gives a quick look into the new Army Combat Fitness Test
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2019 11:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61073
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107372408.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT