    Army Combat Fitness Test

    GERMANY

    10.25.2019

    Audio by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The United Starts Army implemented the Army Physical Fitness Test in 1980, but in October of 2020 Soldiers will be held to a different standard. Master Fitness Trainer SSG Paule Nishimura gives a quick look into the new Army Combat Fitness Test

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2019
    Date Posted: 10.29.2019 11:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61073
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107372408.mp3
    Length: 00:00:38
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    U.S. Army
    ACFT

