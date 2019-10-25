Today's story: The 97th Air Refueling Squadron reactivated at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA, as the installation takes on more KC-135 Stratotankers.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2019 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61067
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107371955.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT