Lab Life - Episode 15: LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference.

In this episode of the Lab Life podcast, we come to you LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference. Senior leaders from across the Air Force visited the Air Force Research Laboratory’s podcast booth to share what the future of science and technology for the service looks like to them.



Listen to hear senior leader thoughts on the future of Air Force S & T from leaders including:



-Matthew Donovan, then Acting Secretary of the Air Force

-Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

-Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander

-Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander

-Maj. Gen. William Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander

-Maj. Gen. Carl Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander

...and many more!