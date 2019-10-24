(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab Life - Episode 15: LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference.

    Lab Life - Episode 15: LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    In this episode of the Lab Life podcast, we come to you LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference. Senior leaders from across the Air Force visited the Air Force Research Laboratory’s podcast booth to share what the future of science and technology for the service looks like to them.

    Listen to hear senior leader thoughts on the future of Air Force S & T from leaders including:

    -Matthew Donovan, then Acting Secretary of the Air Force
    -Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics
    -Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander
    -Lt. Gen. Robert McMurry, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander
    -Maj. Gen. William Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander
    -Maj. Gen. Carl Schaefer, Air Force Materiel Command Deputy Commander
    ...and many more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2019
    Date Posted: 10.24.2019 12:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61052
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107369180.mp3
    Length: 00:50:35
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 15: LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Science
    future
    AFRL
    Air Force
    Technology
    Lab Life podcast
    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Lab Life - Episode 15: LIVE from the 2019 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber conference.