    Air Force Radio News 24 October 2019

    Air Force Radio News 24 October 2019

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force will now streamline it's process for promoting active component line officers, beginning with the March 2020 lieutenant colonel promotion board.

    Air Force Radio News 24 October 2019