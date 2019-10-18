(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Haunted Bunker Radio Spot

    Haunted Bunker Radio Spot

    GERMANY

    10.18.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The U.S. Army Correctional Facility-Europe hosted its annual bunker to bring the Halloween spirit to service members and families, Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Darin Pearson, coordinator of the haunted bunker tells us more about the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2019
    Date Posted: 10.22.2019 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60996
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107359194.mp3
    Length: 00:00:41
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Haunted Bunker Radio Spot, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Holidays

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Haunted Bunker Radio Spot