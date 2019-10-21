Palmetto Guardian - Episode 30

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. John Denny, chaplain assigned to the South Carolina National Guard and U.S. Army Capt. Jason Strong, chaplain assigned to the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.