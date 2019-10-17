October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Breast cancer wellness is about empowering people to understand their bodies and to take control of their health.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2019 07:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60992
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107358974.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Breast Cancer Awareness, by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT