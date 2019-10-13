Bahrain Beat: U.S Coast Guard PATFORSWA Maritime Engagement Team

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (October 13, 2019) Members from the U.S. Coast Guard Command, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) explain their role within the Maritime Engagement Team (MET). Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.