This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (October 13, 2019) Members from the U.S. Coast Guard Command, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) explain their role within the Maritime Engagement Team (MET). Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2019 02:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60968
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107352821.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: U.S Coast Guard PATFORSWA Maritime Engagement Team, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT