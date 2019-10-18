(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Ezra Maes

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2019

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Spc. Ezra Maes talks to a reporter from Fox News about saving two of his fellow service members and the injuries he received following a tank accident.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2019
    Date Posted: 10.18.2019 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60956
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107347886.mp3
    Length: 00:18:30
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Ezra Maes, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ezra Maes

