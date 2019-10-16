18. Nordic Partnership and Cold Weather Operations

This is episode 18 of the podcast, Eagles, Globes, and Anchors, from Marine Corps University, featuring our host, Dr. Rebecca Johnson, Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Johnson's guest is LTC Terje “TB” Bruoeygard, military faculty at MCU's Command and Staff College. Dr. Johnson's guest discusses the Nordic Partnership and Cold Weather Operations. Marine Corps University works to advance the legacy of Marine Corps warfighting excellence through a forward-thinking military academic institution that delivers world class education to develop professional leaders.