    Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.09.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 9, 2019) Bahrain's installation fire Shannon Orondorf discussed with us about Fire Prevention Week, and basic fire safety tips during our weekly "CO Show." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2019
    Date Posted: 10.16.2019 06:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60924
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107339142.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    CO Show
    Bahrain Beat

