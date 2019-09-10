Bahrain Beat: Fire Prevention Week

MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 9, 2019) Bahrain's installation fire Shannon Orondorf discussed with us about Fire Prevention Week, and basic fire safety tips during our weekly "CO Show." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.