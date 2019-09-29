(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Athletes compete in 2nd annual CXBJJ Iwakuni International Championship tournament (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.29.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni combat atheletes competed at the Iwakuni Sports Complex during the Combate Extreme Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (CXBJJ) Iwakuni International Championship Tournament in Iwakuni, Japan Sep. 29, 2019. This year marks the 2nd annual CXBJJ. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2019
    Athletes compete in 2nd annual CXBJJ Iwakuni International Championship tournament (Radio)