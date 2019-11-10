Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cook talks to a Fox News Online reporter about his world record breaking bench press and his work in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2019 18:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60899
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107331473.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:00
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cook, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT