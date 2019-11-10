(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cook

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cook talks to a Fox News Online reporter about his world record breaking bench press and his work in the Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2019
    Date Posted: 10.11.2019 18:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60899
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107331473.mp3
    Length: 00:24:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Sgt. Kenneth Cook, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    weights
    world record
    weight lifting
    fitness
    Air Force
    Kenneth Cook
    world record bench press

