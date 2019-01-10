CWO5 Denis Lebreton promotion ceremony (Radio)

A radio news story of a U.S. Marine promoted to rank of chief warrant officer 5 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Oct. 1, 2019. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Denis Lebreton is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jennifer Gay and produced by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Debra Daco)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2019 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60891
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107329494.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
