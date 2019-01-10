(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CWO5 Denis Lebreton promotion ceremony (Radio)

    CWO5 Denis Lebreton promotion ceremony (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.01.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco and Cpl. Jennifer Gay

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of a U.S. Marine promoted to rank of chief warrant officer 5 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Oct. 1, 2019. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Denis Lebreton is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jennifer Gay and produced by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Debra Daco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 10.11.2019 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60891
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107329494.mp3
    Length: 00:00:55
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO5 Denis Lebreton promotion ceremony (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco and Cpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Promotion Ceremony
    Iwakuni
    Marines
    Chief Warrant Officer 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    CWO5 Denis Lebreton promotion ceremony (Radio)