    11Sept2019RadioNews

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Frazier 

    AFN Daegu

    mp3 radio news for AFN Daegu affiliate, located at Camp Walker, in Area IV, South Korea. News feature focuses on two interviews conducted with members of the 19th Expeditionary Entertainment Command for September 11 Special Edition Tribute.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2019
    Date Posted: 10.10.2019 22:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60886
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107329423.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11Sept2019RadioNews, by SFC Robert Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    AFN
    September 11

    11Sept2019RadioNews