mp3 radio news for AFN Daegu affiliate, located at Camp Walker, in Area IV, South Korea. News feature focuses on two interviews conducted with members of the 19th Expeditionary Entertainment Command for September 11 Special Edition Tribute.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2019 22:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60886
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107329423.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11Sept2019RadioNews, by SFC Robert Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT