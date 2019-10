Marine Minute

I’M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9TH, THE THIRD MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE KICKED OFF EXERCISE KAMANDAG THREE WITH THE PHILIPPINES MARINE READY FORCE. KAMANDAG IS AN EXERCISE BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES, THE UNITED STATES AND JAPAN. THE EXERCISE FOCUSES ON IMPROVING COUNTERTERRORISM AS WELL AS HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RELIEF CAPABILITIES. THE COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE THIRD MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE, MAJOR GENERAL PAUL J. ROCK JR HAD THIS TO SAY,



“ON BEHALF OF THE UNITED STATES, WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO UPHOLDING OUR DEFENSE TREATIES, REINFORCING MARITIME SECURITY EFFORTS, AND CONTRIBUTING TO THE MAINTENANCE OF REGIONAL STABILITY. IT IS THROUGH EXERCISES SUCH AS KAMANDAG THAT WE ARE ABLE TO ENHANCE OUR ABILITY TO WORK TOGETHER IN RESPONSE TO CRISIS' ACROSS THE MILITARY SPECTRUM. I AM CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL ACHIEVE THIS OBJECTIVE THROUGHOUT THIS EXERCISE, AND THAT TOGETHER, WE WILL STAND READY TO FACE ANY CHALLENGE.”





