NO BETTER FRIEND, NO WORSE ENEMY. MARINES ALWAYS WORK TO MAINTAIN RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR ALLIES. MARINES WITH THE 11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT PARTICIPATED IN MILITARY-TO-MILITARY RELATIONSHIP BUILDING EXERCISES DURING EXERCISE EAGER LION 2019 IN WADI SHADIYA IN SEPTEMBER. EAGER LION IS U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND'S LARGEST AND MOST COMPLEX EXERCISE.



PLATOON COMMANDER WITH INDIA COMPANY 1ST LT. SEAN MCDONOUGH SAID QUOTE, "DURING EAGER LION, THE MARINES CONDUCTED CROSS TRAINING WITH THE AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP, LIGHT ARMORED RECONNAISSANCE, A TACTICAL RECOVERY OF AIRCRAFT AND PERSONNEL PLATOON, THE COMBINED ANTI-ARMOR TEAM, AND SOME INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES TO INCLUDE A PLATOON OF JORDANIANS, A SQUAD OF SAUDI ARABIANS AND TWO ELEMENTS FROM THE ITALIAN FORCES."



HE ADDED IT ALLOWED MARINES TO TRAIN SIDE-BY-SIDE, BUILD BRIDGES AND ENHANCE LETHALITY. GREAT JOB TO ALL THOSE THAT PARTICIPATED IN EXERCISE EAGER LION.



