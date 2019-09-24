The Pillars 80 - Welcome Chaplain Matt

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Chaplain Maj. Matt, wing chaplain, Tech. Sgt. Johanna, mental health technician, 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue the podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode introducing the new wing chaplain.



On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic, so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter, and finish a better wingman, Airman, and leader! Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines, Meditation, and Relationships. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.