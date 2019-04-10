MSG Mic'd Up-Shark Tank Winner Tom Burden

Lt Col Clark talks with Tom Burden and Capt Steve Heptig. Tom is a former F-16 mechanic and the founder of Grypmat, a company he successfully pitched on Season 9 of Shark Tank. Steve is the Chief of the 305 AMW Innovation Office and JB MDL's Infinity Spark Cell.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2019 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60733
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313031.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
