    MSG Mic'd Up-Development Through Special Duty Assignments

    MSG Mic'd Up-Development Through Special Duty Assignments

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2018

    Audio by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    In this episode, Guest Host and Producer MSgt Nicole Haun talks with SMSgt Daniel Anderson about how special duty assignments will help you develop as a leader. They discuss what it was like as a Military Training Instructor and the lessons they learned.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2018
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60718
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107313010.mp3
    Length: 00:20:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Development Through Special Duty Assignments, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL
    AMC
    87 ABW PA
    MSG Mic'd Up

    MSG Mic'd Up-Development Through Special Duty Assignments