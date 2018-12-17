In this episode, Guest Host and Producer MSgt Nicole Haun talks with SMSgt Daniel Anderson about how special duty assignments will help you develop as a leader. They discuss what it was like as a Military Training Instructor and the lessons they learned.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60718
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313010.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:14
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Development Through Special Duty Assignments, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT