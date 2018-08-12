In episode 2, Lt Col Clark and Col Washington announce the winners of Episode 1's golden nugget, talk about MSG 2020+, discuss the MSG Children's Holiday Party, and announce a request for guest hosts.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60717
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313009.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-What is MSG 2020+?, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
