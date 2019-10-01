Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, talked about the most important asset in the Air Force's arsenal, the human weapon system.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2019 14:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60656
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107294987.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 1 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT