(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 1 October 2019

    Air Force Radio News 1 October 2019

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor, Maryland, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, talked about the most important asset in the Air Force's arsenal, the human weapon system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2019
    Date Posted: 10.01.2019 14:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60656
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107294987.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 1 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    Importance
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    Kaleth Wright

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Air Force Radio News 1 October 2019