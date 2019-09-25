(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Single Marine Program hosts Barracks Bash (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.25.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni service members came together to celebrate the end of summer at the Single Marine Program’s Barracks Bash. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Pfc. Lennon Dregoiw)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2019
    Date Posted: 10.02.2019 21:33
    Category: Newscasts
