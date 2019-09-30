(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Audio Marine Minute, September 30, 2019

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Im Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.

    Part 1:
    Many eyes were glued to the sky this weekend as the largest military air show in the United States took place in California at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show on September 27th through the 29th. Demonstrators entertained the crowd by through various aerobatics. This year’s show honors first responders for their accomplishments by displaying the vehicles and equipment they use for the public. Among the demonstrations Marines show off a variety of tactical skills such as repelling out of helicopters, piloting various aircraft, operating heavy machinery and tanks. This allows the public to get an up close look at the vehicles used by Marines every day. The Air Show demonstrates unit cohesion and the ability of Marines to perform exercises proficiently on and off the battlefield. Other units featured at the air show include the Navy Leap Frogs, the Army Golden Knights, and the Navy Blue Angels

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Airshow
    MCAS Miramar

    Audio Marine Minute, September 30, 2019