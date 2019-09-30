(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez with the Commanding Officer of MCAS Iwakuni

    Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez with the Commanding Officer of MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.30.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, a radio disc jockey, with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show during Power 1575 the Eagle's PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 3-4 p.m. September 30, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez with the Commanding Officer of MCAS Iwakuni, by Cpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez with the Commanding Officer of MCAS Iwakuni