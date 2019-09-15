(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2019.09.15 Power Hour

    2019.09.15 Power Hour

    BAHRAIN

    09.15.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 18, 2019) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet Command Master Chief Franklin "Spike" Call discusses the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, PRT Season and newly minted Chiefs.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2019.09.15 Power Hour, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Bahrain
    Spike Call
    Power Hour

    2019.09.15 Power Hour