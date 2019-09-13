(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni Chief Petty Officer’s pinning ceremony (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.13.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Debra Daco 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of U.S. Navy Chief Religious Program Specialist Andrew Madonia, assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 12, talks about the Chief's pinning ceremony at the Sakura Theater on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan September 13, 2019. The ceremony included four Sailors promoted to the paygrade of Chief Petty Officer and two U.S. Marines already in the paygrade of Gunnery Sergeants but dove into Navy tradition. (U.S. Navy audio file by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Debra Daco)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.26.2019 01:08
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Chief Petty Officer’s pinning ceremony (Radio), by PO2 Debra Daco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

