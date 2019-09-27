On this Pacific Pulse, the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deploy to the 7th Fleet area of operations, Coast Guard Sector Guam conducts a mass rescue exercise, and U.S. and Japanese military and engineer leaders meet to discuss challenges for funded construction projects.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2019 00:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60531
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107273982.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 27 September 2019, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
