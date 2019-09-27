(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 27 September 2019

    JAPAN

    09.25.2019

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deploy to the 7th Fleet area of operations, Coast Guard Sector Guam conducts a mass rescue exercise, and U.S. and Japanese military and engineer leaders meet to discuss challenges for funded construction projects.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2019
    Date Posted: 09.26.2019 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60531
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107273982.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Location: JP
    Pacific Pulse: 27 September 2019