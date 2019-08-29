(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Fitness Assessment Day

    BAHRAIN

    08.29.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Smith 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 29, 2019) Fitness staff at the gym hold a physical fitness assessment day on NSA Bahrain. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2019
    Date Posted: 09.25.2019 04:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:01
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    AFN Bahrain
    news

