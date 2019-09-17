Bahrain Beat: New U.S. Navy Chiefs Pinned in Bahrain

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 17, 2019) A total of 39 Sailors from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, NSA Bahrain, and commands located throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations received their anchors on Sept. 12. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.