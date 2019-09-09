Bahrain Beat: CO Show hosts Chiefs for CPO Season

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Sep. 9, 2019) During the bi-weekly "CO Show", Naval Support Activity's Bahrain Commanding Officer, Capt. Greg Smith hosted members of the Chiefs Mess to talk about the CPO season. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.