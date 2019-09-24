Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium at National Harbor, MD, Air Force Space Command Commander, Gen. John Raymond, stressed the importance of space in everyday operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2019 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60458
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107266325.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|57
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
