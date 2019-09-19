Operation Market Garden-Sunset March-Radio

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, honoring all Allied soldiers who participated in this historic airborne operation. On Sept. 20, 1944, U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division took the water by boat to liberate the city of Nijmegen. Member of the Sunset March Board George de Jongh tells us more about the bridge built in dedication to these Soldiers and the march that takes place at sunset