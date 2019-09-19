(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Market Garden-Sunset March-Radio

    Operation Market Garden-Sunset March-Radio

    NETHERLANDS

    09.19.2019

    Audio by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    This year marks the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, honoring all Allied soldiers who participated in this historic airborne operation. On Sept. 20, 1944, U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division took the water by boat to liberate the city of Nijmegen. Member of the Sunset March Board George de Jongh tells us more about the bridge built in dedication to these Soldiers and the march that takes place at sunset

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2019
    Date Posted: 09.24.2019 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60449
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107264288.mp3
    Length: 00:00:39
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Market Garden-Sunset March-Radio, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    StrongEurope
    WWII75inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Operation Market Garden-Sunset March-Radio