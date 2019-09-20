(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Thunder Over South Georgia: Radio

    Thunder Over South Georgia: Radio

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Airman Elijah Dority 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Radio Spot for the upcoming Moody Air Force Base Open House.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2019
    Date Posted: 09.23.2019 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60430
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107259607.mp3
    Length: 00:00:16
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over South Georgia: Radio, by Amn Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

     Airmen
    Georgia
     Air Combat Command
    ACC
     9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
     United States Air Force
     U.S. Air Force
     USAF
     Flying Tigers
     Ninth Air Force
     MAFB
     Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
     23 Wing
     Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Thunder Over South Georgia: Radio