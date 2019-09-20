(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 22

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 22

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Looper, the human resources Chief for the South Carolina National Guard, about the new system called Integrated Personnel Pay System Army (IPPSA). The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Jessica Donnelly.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 22, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 22