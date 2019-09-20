Palmetto Guardian Episode 22

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Looper, the human resources Chief for the South Carolina National Guard, about the new system called Integrated Personnel Pay System Army (IPPSA). The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Spc. David Erskine and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office. This week includes guest host Capt. Jessica Donnelly.