    20190819 PM Powerplay(Live Radio Show)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.19.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Cpl. Jason Kolela, a radio disc jockey known as DJ K-Dog with American Forces Network Iwakuni, performs a live radio show during Power 1575 the Eagle's PM Powerplay at AFN Iwakuni, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, from 3-4 p.m. August 19, 2019. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jason Kolela)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20190819 PM Powerplay(Live Radio Show), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio Show
    Gaming
    K-Dog

