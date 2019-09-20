(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 September 2019

    Air Force Radio News 20 September 2019

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: During the Air, Space and Cyber Symposium in Washington, D.C., Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David Goldfein spoke about the future of the Air Force as it relates to Multi-Domain Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2019
    Date Posted: 09.20.2019 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60317
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107252408.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Airman magazine
    Air Force
    AFA
    AFRN
    Multi-Domain
    Multi domain
    multi domain operations
    Air Space and Cyber Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Air Force Radio News 20 September 2019