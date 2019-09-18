Bugle call expert and former Air Force bandsman, Jari Villanueva, discusses the history of Taps. Drum major of The U.S. Air Force Band's Ceremonial Brass, Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, describes the three parts of a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2019 09:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:24:09
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
This work, The Connection Series - Episode 2, "Taps", by MSgt Brooke Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
