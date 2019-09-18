(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Connection Series - Episode 2, "Taps"

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brooke Emery 

    The U.S. Air Force Band

    Bugle call expert and former Air Force bandsman, Jari Villanueva, discusses the history of Taps. Drum major of The U.S. Air Force Band's Ceremonial Brass, Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Valadie, describes the three parts of a full honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2019
    Date Posted: 09.19.2019 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60298
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107246035.mp3
    Length: 00:24:09
    Track # 1
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series - Episode 2, "Taps", by MSgt Brooke Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Taps
    Air Force Band
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Air Force
    Military Funeral
    adband-dc

    The Connection Series - Episode 2, "Taps"