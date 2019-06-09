(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Branch Health Clinic officer promotes to Captain (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.06.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A radio news story of U.S. Navy Capt. Tricia VanWagner, officer in charge of Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni, promoting to her rank. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

