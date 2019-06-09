A radio news story of U.S. Navy Capt. Tricia VanWagner, officer in charge of Naval Family Branch Health Clinic Iwakuni, promoting to her rank. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families in and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2019 03:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60039
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107231712.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ELKINS, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic officer promotes to Captain (Radio), by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT