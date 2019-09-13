(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Ben Whitten with your Marine Minute. 

    September 15th, 1950, The Battle of Incheon, code named Operation Chromite begins. The battle was an amphibious invasion during the Korean War involving nearly 75,000 troops and led to there capture of Seoul, South Korea. The 69th Anniversary of this battle is approaching and to celebrate the victory, the Marine House USA hosted their annual luncheon at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, commemorating the Incheon Landing to remember and strengthen the friendship between U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines.  
    Also in the corps, Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 High Intensity Tactical Training Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The first place winners are Sergeant Kevin Fisch from Camp Pendleton, California, and Corporal Alexandra Martin from Camp Butler,Okinawa, Japan. Keep up the good work Marines and be on the lookout for next year's competition. 

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2019 14:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59803
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107220985.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Benjamin Whitten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Winners
    Korean War
    Quantico
    Incheon
    HITT
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Marine House USA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Marine Minute