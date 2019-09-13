Marine Minute

September 15th, 1950, The Battle of Incheon, code named Operation Chromite begins. The battle was an amphibious invasion during the Korean War involving nearly 75,000 troops and led to there capture of Seoul, South Korea. The 69th Anniversary of this battle is approaching and to celebrate the victory, the Marine House USA hosted their annual luncheon at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, commemorating the Incheon Landing to remember and strengthen the friendship between U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines.

Also in the corps, Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 High Intensity Tactical Training Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The first place winners are Sergeant Kevin Fisch from Camp Pendleton, California, and Corporal Alexandra Martin from Camp Butler,Okinawa, Japan. Keep up the good work Marines and be on the lookout for next year's competition.



