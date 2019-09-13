(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Marne Report, Volume 2 - The Fort Stewart App

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2019

    Audio by Patrick Young 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The second edition of the Marne Report introduces the Fort Stewart Mobile App, a program designed to familiarize Soldiers and Families with the installation and key services and programs. Meet the mind behind the design of the new Team Stewart Website and Web App, Addison Cruver, who used creative concepts to help reach the 'now' generation.

    Fort Stewart

    The Marne Report, Volume 2 - The Fort Stewart App