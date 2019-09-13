(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 19

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2019

    Audio by Sgt. David Erskine 

    South Carolina National Guard

    This is our fourth and final part of the special series of podcast in remembrance of 9/11. We talk with South Carolina National Guard soldiers and airmen about where they were during 9/11 and how it impacted their lives and military careers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian Episode 19, by SGT David Erskine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    9/11
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC National Guard
    Air Force
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    SCNG

    Palmetto Guardian Episode 19