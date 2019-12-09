(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Seeks Tips for Threatening Radio Broadcast

    Coast Guard Seeks Tips for Threatening Radio Broadcast

    TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard is seeking information regarding a person making threats and hoax calls on marine band radio off the Florida gulf coast, Aug. 13, 2019.
    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center received the latest threat on Aug. 13, 2019 via VHF channel 22A. Anyone with information is urged to contact Coast Guard Investigative Service St. Petersburg at (727)535-1437 extension 2308.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2019
    Date Posted: 09.12.2019 14:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 59779
    Filename: 1909/DOD_107215723.mp3
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TAMPA BAY, FL, US
    Web Views: 173
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Seeks Tips for Threatening Radio Broadcast, by PO2 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Threat
    distress
    tampa
    st. petersburg
    hoax

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Coast Guard Seeks Tips for Threatening Radio Broadcast