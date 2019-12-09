Coast Guard Seeks Tips for Threatening Radio Broadcast

The Coast Guard is seeking information regarding a person making threats and hoax calls on marine band radio off the Florida gulf coast, Aug. 13, 2019.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center received the latest threat on Aug. 13, 2019 via VHF channel 22A. Anyone with information is urged to contact Coast Guard Investigative Service St. Petersburg at (727)535-1437 extension 2308.