Today's story: Airmen have a new digital option to stay current on Air Force knowledge and to help prepare for promotion testing with the debut of the Air Force Handbook 1, phone application.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2019 14:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|59773
|Filename:
|1909/DOD_107210236.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 September 2019, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT